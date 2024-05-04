Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

The school observed Labour Day. The school took the opportunity to honour and appreciate the hardworking support staff, who work tirelessly for the smooth functioning of the school. Students of the senior wing prepared special cards for the supporting staff to show their gratitude towards them. The students also presented some performances to make the day special for them. The school management extended a humble gesture to all the supporting staff by providing a small token of appreciation to hardworking maids, peons, and guards. School Director Lalita Prakash expressed her gratitude to all the members of the support staff. At the end of the day, a special lunch and entertainment programme was organised for the supporting staff.

