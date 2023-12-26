Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, Chandigarh

The school held its annual day function. Students presented an array of mesmerising cultural events which displayed perfect synchronisation of music and dance. The event started off with an invocation to God by the recitation of gayatri mantra and mool mantra. This was followed by the performance of Ganesha vandana. The annual day presentatiom of the school - ‘Anubhuti’ revolved around the virtues of honesty, care, love, compassion, patriotism and kindness. Various plays were prepared and presented with utmost zeal. Director Lalita Prakash in her speech appreciated and acknowledged the efforts put forth by the students.

