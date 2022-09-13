Ashish wins bronze in taekwondo

Ashish Dahiya of Valley Public School, Panchkula, clinched bronze medal in the U-17 District Taekwondo Championship held on September 7 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. About 100 students from various schools took part in the championship. School Principal Dr S Umamaheswari and the coach congratulated him.

DPS kids bag 12 medals

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, convened the UT Inter-School Swimming Tournament 2022-23 for Boys & Girls U-14, U-17 and U-19 from September 7 to 9. Students from various schools of Chandigarh participated in the tournament and showed their strength and vigour in 22 different events. DPS-Chandigarh bagged the 12 medals in the tournament.

Anamika excels in NEET

Anamika, a student of National Public School, Yamunanagar, secured 605 marks out of 720 in NEET. Anamika’s father Ramesh Chand is a farmer at Dudhla village. Principal Manisha Gautam and Dr Arna Singh were present at an event to honour Anamika. Chairman RS Pundir said Anamika had been a meritorious student of the school since Class I. She has achieved the position with hard work and discipline.