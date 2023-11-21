Assembly on ‘Diwali’ at DPS, Karnal

The school organised a Diwali special assembly. A song presented by students arose the feeling of self-confidence and boosted the morale of students. The musical play beautifully narrated the world famous mythological story, the Ramayana. A dance on ‘Subh Din Aayo Re’ was performed. Principal Suman Madan wished all students “Happy Diwali” and appreciated all participants and told the students to be kind, value Indian culture and have self-belief.
