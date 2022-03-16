Well-being

At what age should kids start exercising?

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

-Dr. Shubhang Aggarwal

Every parent is concerned about when their children should start exercising. They aren’t sure about at what age their children should engage in team sports or lift weights. Doctors and medical experts recommend that it is safe for kids aged 6 and older to get at least an hour a day of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity. However, lifting weights should be allowed once skeletal maturity is near and growth spurt has happened.

The COVID-19 pandemic made children stuck at home, with less physical activity or outdoor play. Lack of physical activity has led to an increase in obesity among children and this may affect their health drastically unless we act soon.

Although it is never late to encourage physical activity in kids, the following may be a broad age related guidance for explaining the nature and intensity of training or sports a child should do.

Ages 3 to 5

In this age group, the bones of children are still growing, so it is necessary to keep them at a healthy weight. This can be done by keeping them physically active throughout the day. Kids in the 3-5 age bracket can do running, learn cycling with side supports and use jungle gyms or soccer. However, they should be encouraged to play and not compete.

The reason is that children in this age aren’t coordinated enough to hit a pitched ball or have true ball-handling skills.

Another way to keep your child active is swimming. It is fine to introduce your child to swimming between 6 months and 3 years old under the supervision of a trained coach or parent who swins. After initial training, children are ready to learn special strokes.

Ages 6-8

By this age, children have developed enough to do gymnastics and confidentially ride a bicycle. This is a good time to introduce a child to athletic and fitness-related activities that require body balance and motion control. And sports like tennis/ badminton/ basketball/ soccer. However, they should be taught about proper warm up and wear protective equipment.

Ages 9-11

It is fine to encourage competition at this age. Children have developed hand-eye coordination at this point and are usually able to hit a ball with a bat accurately or make solid contact with a tennis ball. Apart from that, children at this age can be introduced to distance running or short triathlons. It is important that they have trained physically and mentally for these events and maintain healthy hydration.

Ages 12-14

Children may be more oriented towards strength or muscle-building by this age but discourage lifting weights. Instead, they must be encouraged to do body-weight exercises like pushups and squats that do not need any equipment. This way, children can develop strength while keeping bones and joints safe from any injury.

Age 15 and above

Once your teenage children have gone through puberty, they are ready to lift weights, but they should be urged to take a weight-training class or a few sessions from an expert. Along with the training, it is important to keep an eye on their nutrition and hydration. If you see any signs or injury or fatigue, ask your child to stop immediately and consult a doctor.

Staying fit helps kids build self-esteem, prevent obesity, and decrease the risk of serious illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, later in life. Children pick should be allowed to pick their own sport.

—The writer is Director and Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, NHS Hospital, Jalandhar

