Atal Achievement Award for Satluj Group of Schools

The Satluj Group of Schools has received the prestigious Atal Achievement Award-2023 from the Top Notch Foundation. This award recognises the most innovative public school with excellent faculty and pedagogy in North India. The award was received by Co-Chair and Director-Principal of Satluj Public School, Sector-2, Panchkula, Gur K Serai, wherein he dedicated the award to the staff of the Satluj Group of Schools.

#Panchkula