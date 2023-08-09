Athena Public School, Solan

The school organised the Yuvamanthan Model G20, a unique initiative for youth to excel in public speaking, diplomacy, and strategy. The summit witnessed the participation of over 53 students acting as leaders of G20 nations. Acknowledging the crucial role of India’s youth in an interconnected world, Yuvamanthan Model G20 (YMG20) provides a platform for their inclusion, amplifying their voices on socio-political issues. Key outcomes of the discussion included consensus on ‘Peacebuilding and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War’. The participants also emphasised the importance of knowledge sharing among G20 nations. Addressing the students, chief guest SK Jha, Director of the school, highlighted the opportunity for innovative ideas to shape a sustainable and inclusive world.

#Solan