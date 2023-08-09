Athena Public School, Solan

The school organised the Yuvamanthan Model G20, a unique initiative for youth to excel in public speaking, diplomacy, and strategy. The summit witnessed the participation of over 53 students acting as leaders of G20 nations. Acknowledging the crucial role of India’s youth in an interconnected world, Yuvamanthan Model G20 (YMG20) provides a platform for their inclusion, amplifying their voices on socio-political issues. Key outcomes of the discussion included consensus on ‘Peacebuilding and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War’. The participants also emphasised the importance of knowledge sharing among G20 nations. Addressing the students, chief guest SK Jha, Director of the school, highlighted the opportunity for innovative ideas to shape a sustainable and inclusive world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus