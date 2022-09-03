Athletics meet at Kendriya Vidyalya, Dharamshala cantt

KV Dharamshala Cantt hosted the Regional Sports Athletics Meet for Girls under (KVS Gurugram Region) in the Synthetic Track & Field Stadium Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh). An opening ceremony was organised in the stadium. The mega event commenced with PGT Hindi Dogra announcing the arrival of the dignitaries: Chief Guest Col Yogesh Jethi, Guest of Honour NP Guleria District Sports Officer Youth affairs and Sports Synthetic Track, Dharamshala, School Principal Pushpa Sharma and 206 girl participants from 37 schools. A lamp was lighted by the Chief Guest Col Yogesh Jethi. This was followed by the welcome of the Chief Guest and the hoisting of the flag. The event proceeded further with the march past led by the athletics squad hoisting the school Flag which was followed by the Lighting of the Torch. KVD students then mesmerised everyone with their beautiful welcome dance. Pushpa Sharma, Principal K V Dharamshala Cantt. welcomed everyone present there.
