Athletics meet at Swaraj Public School, Damla

The 4th Annual Athletics Meet was conducted on the premises. The function began with a dumble drill, yoga, aerobics and Haryanvi dance. Students from Nursery to Class lX participated in different events. Parents of the Kindergarten wing were spellbound to see their wards participating in fun races like soldier and rescue race, balancing the balloon, Swachh Bharat Race, ZigZag race, Duckling Race etc. Shashi Bathla blessed students and congratulated them for their best efforts and team spirit. Shradha House bagged the athletics trophy. The event ended with a closing march-past and the flag was handed over to the Principal.
