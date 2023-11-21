‘Atulya Bharat’ show at DPS, Mohali

The school organised a show on the theme, ‘Atulya Bharat’. States like Rajasthan and West Bengal were covered under this. The show on West Bengal was a spectacular event which highlighted the culture, traditions and achievements of the sweetest part of India. Children showcased an enchanting dance performance which left everyone spellbound. Kids even spoke about this wonderful state at length be it language, culture, dance forms, agriculture, etc. Blessings of Goddess Durga were also invoked thus reliving West Bengal in its true form. ElS on Rajasthan state was an extravaganza of colours, music and dance with loads of information on this incredible state. The kids performed a foot-tapping Rajasthani dance which was indeed scintillating. Handouts of the state with the interesting facts were also given to the parents.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun
The man identified as Malak Singh is detained from Kurukshet...
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...