‘Atulya Bharat’ show at DPS, Mohali

The school organised a show on the theme, ‘Atulya Bharat’. States like Rajasthan and West Bengal were covered under this. The show on West Bengal was a spectacular event which highlighted the culture, traditions and achievements of the sweetest part of India. Children showcased an enchanting dance performance which left everyone spellbound. Kids even spoke about this wonderful state at length be it language, culture, dance forms, agriculture, etc. Blessings of Goddess Durga were also invoked thus reliving West Bengal in its true form. ElS on Rajasthan state was an extravaganza of colours, music and dance with loads of information on this incredible state. The kids performed a foot-tapping Rajasthani dance which was indeed scintillating. Handouts of the state with the interesting facts were also given to the parents.

#Bharat #Mohali #Rajasthan #West Bengal