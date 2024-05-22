Auro Mirra School, Patiala

The Auro Mirra Centre of Education, Patiala, has taken initiative to revive traditional games like ‘koklalchipakhi’, ‘pithu’, ‘steppu’, marbles, ‘posham pa’, tyre rolling, etc. Traditional games help children learn social rules and ethics more easily. They learn social rules such as respecting others, protecting their rights, and helping other people. They also learn how to make a decision and then apply it, as well as how to cooperate with each other. The games helps in sharpening gross and fine motor skills, improve control and balance, enhance hand-eye coordination, increase spatial awareness.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...