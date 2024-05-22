Auro Mirra School, Patiala

The Auro Mirra Centre of Education, Patiala, has taken initiative to revive traditional games like ‘koklalchipakhi’, ‘pithu’, ‘steppu’, marbles, ‘posham pa’, tyre rolling, etc. Traditional games help children learn social rules and ethics more easily. They learn social rules such as respecting others, protecting their rights, and helping other people. They also learn how to make a decision and then apply it, as well as how to cooperate with each other. The games helps in sharpening gross and fine motor skills, improve control and balance, enhance hand-eye coordination, increase spatial awareness.

