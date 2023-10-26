Awareness session on fire safety, first aid at SGGS Sen Sec School, Sec 35 B, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of the school conducted an awareness session on fire safety and first aid. The session was conducted by Ajit Singh, Fire and Emergency Service Department. He started the session by discussing various fire hazards precautions to be taken. Health and fire safety measures were explained. A demonstration on how to use fire extinguisher was given to the students. Principle Parminder Jit Maan and NSS programme officers Gurinder Saini and Deepa Bisht also participated in the session along with volunteers.