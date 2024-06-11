Baani Nayyar excels in NEET-UG

Baani Nayyar, a student of Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Chandigarh, excelled in the NEET-UG exam by scoring 705 marks out of a total of 720. She is among top scorers in Chandigarh tricity with a percentile of 99.940. Her general category rank was 652. Besides being a diligent student, Baani is also a trained kathak dancer.

