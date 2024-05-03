Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai

The school organised a compassionate charity event in support of the Voiceless Second Innings (HSP). This initiative aimed to raise awareness and gather assistance for the welfare of voiceless creatures, highlighting the school’s dedication to animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Students and staff came together to show their commitment to caring for the voiceless members of the ecosystem, underscoring the school’s values of kindness, empathy, and responsible citizenship.

