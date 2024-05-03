Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

To create awareness about the environment, the school observed Earth Week. Students of all classes participated in it with enthusiasm. They presented papers, poems in the morning assembly, expressed their views in the form of paintings, etc. On the last day an inter-house chart-making competition was organised in the school. More than 300 students of classes III to XII participated in it and displayed their talent and creativity. Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated the effort and the spirit of the participants and advised all to live in harmony with nature. He praised Mohini Sharma, Head, Social Science Department, and activity in charge for organising Earth Week in the school.
