Badminton meet at Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school organised the fifth Infantine Badminton Cup. Players of 10 schools from the region participated in the two-day competition. On the concluding day of the event, the chief guest was Dr Fr Robert Fernandes. School manager Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena were present. The event commenced with a soulful welcome song. In addition to the badminton matches, a vibrant bhangra performance infused the event with energy and enthusiasm. In the category of singles U-14 boys, Gurtaz Singh of St Anne’s Convent School was the winner, whereas in U-14 Girls, Ridhima of Carmel Convent School stood first. In U-17 boys singles, Rishit of Ryan International School, Mohali, stood first. In the same category, Raisa of St Annes of Sacred Heart secured the first place. In U-17 boys doubles, St Anne’s Danish and Garv secured the first spot. In the same category, Raissa and Aanya of St Annes clinched the first place. In the category of doubles U-14 boys, Gurtaz Singh and Manhar Jinta of St Anne’s Convent School secured the first position and in the same category Ayana and Ridhima Saini of Carmel Convent School clinched the first place. Overall first position was secured by St Anne’s Convent School.

#Mohali