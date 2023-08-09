Badminton, TT tourney at KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chd

The 52nd KVS Regional Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament is being organised by the school. As many as 54 students of 25 schools of the Chandigarh region are registered to participate in the event. The sports meet was inaugurated by chief guest Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO, Chandigarh, by lightning the lamp and unfurling the flag. Ishveen of X C performed the oath-taking ceremony. Venue Principal KS Pathania motivated the participants to play fairly. On the opening day, matches of badminton and table tennis under-14, under-17 and under-19 were conducted. A short cultural programme was also conducted by tiny tots of the vidyalaya.