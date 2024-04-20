Baisakhi celebrated at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school celebrated Baisakhi in the Sapling Branch of the Primary Department. All children reached the school in colourful costumes. Teachers of the school told the little children about the importance of Baisakhi. Students from pre-nursery to Class II participated in the programme. Little children presented dance, bhangra, song, etc. Some children recited poems. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar told the children about the importance of Baisakhi. School administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar congratulated all children on Baisakhi. School teachers Pooja Pasrija, Snehlata, Paramjeet and Renu were present.
