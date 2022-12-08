Bal Bharati Public School, Solan

The school, under the guidance and leadership of Child Education Society (Delhi), has launched an experiential-learning programme for cognitive, social and emotional development of students and teachers of all Bal Bharati Public Schools, Pan India. The programme has been planned for a stay of three nights on the school campus with various activities planned so as to include - tracking, rock climbing, monkey rope, burma bridge, river crossing, obstacle course, tent pitching, skill games and instil confidence, independent thinking and various other activities for the development of children and teachers. The school is going to be a boarding school from academic session 2024 - 25.