Bal Bharati Public School, Solan

The school, under the guidance and leadership of Child Education Society (Delhi), has launched an experiential-learning programme for cognitive, social and emotional development of students and teachers of all Bal Bharati Public Schools, Pan India. The programme has been planned for a stay of three nights on the school campus with various activities planned so as to include - tracking, rock climbing, monkey rope, burma bridge, river crossing, obstacle course, tent pitching, skill games and instil confidence, independent thinking and various other activities for the development of children and teachers. The school is going to be a boarding school from academic session 2024 - 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a huge lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda