Bal Mela at Kendriya Vidyalaya-4, Pathankot

The spirit of childhood was celebrated during the Bal Mela (children's Fest), organised here. It was celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Grandparents' Day was also celebrated for the primary classes on the day. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. Students participated in different activities and gave their best. Chief guest Deputy Chairman, VMC, Col Manhas Dixit, Sena Medal inaugurated the Bal Mela Celebration ceremony, along with some kids of primary classes. An array of stalls with a variety of spicy and savoury mouth-watering food items and exciting games were the main attractions at Bal Mela. Children had a frolicking time taking part in games. At last, a lucky draw was also held in which the 1st prize was won by Diksha of Class VC and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes were won by Sanket of 8th C, Bhawna of 7th C, Ayra Khan of 2nd A and Vaishnavi of 9th C respectively. Principal Neelam Guleria said through such events, the school aims at honing the life skills of the children.
