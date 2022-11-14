Baljot wins boxing medal

The students of Police DAV School, Patiala, performed brilliantly in the zonal-level games held recently under the guidance of their coach Jagtar Singh (ASI). Baljot Singh won gold medal in boxing and Yar Shiv Sharma bagged a silver medal in boxing. Harkrishna won gold medal in wushu. During the athletic meet, Dil Preet Kaur won gold medal in shot put and bronze medal in long jump. Harmanjot Kaur bagged the gold medal in shot put. Principal Mohit Chug felicitated them on the stage and encouraged them to participate in more of such activities.
