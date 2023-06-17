Balvikas Progressive School , Panipat

Two students of the school, Vansh Pannu and Bhavesh Bali, have made their mark in the realm of sports by securing top positions in their respective disciplines at the recently concluded the SGFI national-level competitions. In seimming, Vansh Pannu won a gold medal in the 50 meters breaststroke event, as well as a silver medal in the 100 meters breaststroke event, held at the Talkatora Stadium. He had previously clinched multiple gold medals in breaststroke and emerged victorious in the Khelo India Games. Meanwhile,, Bhavesh Bali showcased his skills in Taekwondo and emerged a silver medalist in the SGFI national games held in Delhi. His exceptional performance highlights his dedication and perseverance in the martial art.