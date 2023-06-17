Balvikas Progressive School , Panipat

Two students of the school, Vansh Pannu and Bhavesh Bali, have made their mark in the realm of sports by securing top positions in their respective disciplines at the recently concluded the SGFI national-level competitions. In seimming, Vansh Pannu won a gold medal in the 50 meters breaststroke event, as well as a silver medal in the 100 meters breaststroke event, held at the Talkatora Stadium. He had previously clinched multiple gold medals in breaststroke and emerged victorious in the Khelo India Games. Meanwhile,, Bhavesh Bali showcased his skills in Taekwondo and emerged a silver medalist in the SGFI national games held in Delhi. His exceptional performance highlights his dedication and perseverance in the martial art.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...
Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List
Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...