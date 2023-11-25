Banyan Tree School, Sector 48-B, Chandigarh, celebrates Rezang La Day

The school celebrated Rezang La Day to commemorate the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of 114 soldiers led by Major Shaitan Singh against 3,000 well-armed Chinese soldiers on the Rezang La on LAC during the Sino-India War of 1962. The glorious day witnessed the august presence of eminent dignitaries led by the chief guest, Governor of Punjab and Adminstrator-Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, and guests of honour Gen VP Malik, Col DS Cheema, Vivek Atray, Ashok Nadir, Capt Bana Singh and Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar. Gen Wadhwa, Pro Chancellor, IILM University, Greater Noida, also graced the occasion. More than 200 NSS volunteers and NCC cadets were also a part of the event along with students of various schools of the Tricity. The Governor felicitated the recipients of Param Vir Chakra Capt Bana Singh and Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar. Gen Malik motivated the audience comprising of dignitaries and students by narrating various anecdotes from the war times. Capt Bana Singh and Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar also shared their real-life experiences of the day and of the Kargil War as well. To pay tributes to the martyrs, their families were presented with mementos. Ashok Nadir released a book on the lives of the martyrs. Vivek Atray, IAS (retd) presented the vote of thanks. Principal Garima S Bhardwaj said by involving the school and its students in the event of national importance, the students of the school got an opportunity to meet and interact with the real-life heroes.

