Bathinda girl Mahira Bajwa shines in CUET

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 18

Mahira Bajwa, resident of Bhagu road in the city, has scored 799.64 out of 800 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2023, the result of which was declared on Saturday. She got 100 percentile in four subjects — English, geography, political science and psychology.

“The results have paved a way for me to get admission to one of the best colleges of Delhi University. I may opt for Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in Delhi,” said Mahira Bajwa.

She said, “I used to study seven-eight hours a day during my preparation for the exam. I focused on NCERT books and took online coaching.”

Mahira Bajwa was a student of St Joseph Convent School, Bathinda, where she was the head of the student council for the 2022-23 batch and scored 95.6% marks in Class 12 CBSE exams. She is a great orator, debater and taken part in various Model UNs.

Her mother Amardeep Kaur said, “She was inclined towards reading books since her childhood and both her sisters have been instrumental in her growth and success.”

Her father Jaswinder Singh Bajwa is a landlord and her mother Amardeep Kaur Bajwa is a lawyer by profession. One of her sisters Nehmat Bajwa Aulakh is a professor at PU, Chandigarh, and other sister Simrean Bajwa is a triple gold medallist in LLM from NLU, Jodhpur.

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is an all-India examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to various undergraduate courses in Central Universities of India. Students from across India look forward to securing admission to top Delhi University colleges every year.

Prominent among these are St Stephens, Hindu, Lady Sri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas College, etc. CUET examination is the gateway to all such prestigious colleges affiliated with Central Universities.