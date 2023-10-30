BCM Arya Model Sen Sec School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Sahodaya Complex and Shoolini University jointly organised a one-day school principals’ conclave in Ludhiana at Hyatt Regency. The event was attended by more than 60 dynamic principals from various schools in and around Ludhiana. An engaging panel discussion on ‘Strategic leadership for schools in the changing scenario’ was moderated by Dr Vandna Shahi (National Awardee) and District Training coordinator of the CBSE and featured prominent speakers, including Anuja Kaushal Principal, BCM Arya, Shastri Nagar, Kirti Sharma, Principal, Jesus Sacred Heart School, and Gurbhej Singh Nagi, Principal, Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, who shared valuable insights and experiences.
