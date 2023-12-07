BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

The school donated 200 blankets to be distributed among war veterans. The noble initiative aims to provide much-needed warmth and comfort to those who have selflessly served our nation. The blankets were donated in a ceremony on the school premises, attended by the school president Rakesh Jain, Capt VK Sayal, school manager, Anuja Kaushal, school Principal, and other school officials and representatives from the Army. The event showcased the school’s commitment to community service and its acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have defended the country.