BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrates annual kindergarten fiesta

The school celebrated annual kindergarten fiesta. On Day 2, 400 talented students from the LKG wing mesmerised the audience with the celebration of RasUtsav — a tribute to the vivid shades of life. Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra was the chief guest. The evening unfolded in a heart-warming display of the enduring and eternal bonds of friendship, captivating every heart in the audience. Anuja Kaushal, Principal, presented the school’s annual achievements and emphasised the thoughtful selection of this year’s annual show theme.

The annual fiesta culminated with “Awahan... A Calling”, a theatrical presentation by UKG students. Priyanka Singla, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Ludhiana, was the chief guest. Members of the school management were present. The celebrations commenced with a floral welcome and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by “Abhinandan Aabhar”, where children expressed deep respect and welcomed the audience in a soul-stirring manner. The final day of the event was marked by passionate performances that left a lasting impact on everyone present. The three-day-long annual fiesta was a resounding success, showcasing the immense talent and dedication of the students and teachers.