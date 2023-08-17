BCM Arya Model Sr. Sec. School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

With an intent to interweave theatrical and communication skills the school organised a three-day event, DRAMA DE' OPULENCE. This event served as a dynamic platform for the school's budding talent to exhibit their remarkable theatrical and communication skills. From the era of Shakespeare to Aristophanes, the tote actors of Grade V rendered each character impressively. The students showcased their roles, becoming engrossed in the beautiful storylines of classical and modern drama that depict the finest moral values.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC