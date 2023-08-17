BCM Arya Model Sr. Sec. School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

With an intent to interweave theatrical and communication skills the school organised a three-day event, DRAMA DE' OPULENCE. This event served as a dynamic platform for the school's budding talent to exhibit their remarkable theatrical and communication skills. From the era of Shakespeare to Aristophanes, the tote actors of Grade V rendered each character impressively. The students showcased their roles, becoming engrossed in the beautiful storylines of classical and modern drama that depict the finest moral values.