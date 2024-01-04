BCM Arya School, Ludhiana

A team of medical experts from Aykai Hospital orchestrated a comprehensive and enlightening experience tailored for the educators. The event was initiated with a symbolic welcome gesture, where each resource person was accorded a potted plant, symbolising growth, resilience and the nurturing of knowledge. This meticulously crafted exploration of critical healthcare topics, including prostate cancer, kidney disease and post-COVID precautions, provided educators with essential knowledge for their well-being and that of their students. Dr Baldev Singh Aulakh, a renowned urologist, began by elucidating the intricacies of prostate cancer. The presentation seamlessly transitioned into a comprehensive discourse on kidney diseases, wherein Dr Amit Tuli, an eminent urologist, underscored key aspects of detection, management, and lifestyle practices conducive to renal health. The latter segment of the experience was dedicated to post-covid precautions and prevention strategies, with Dr Ankur Sharma, MD, Medicine, shedding light on the evolving landscape of healthcare post-pandemic. Principal Anuja Kaushal said, “This transformative experience, spearheaded by the expertise, has not only elevated our awareness of critical health issues but also empowered us to proactively safeguard our well-being.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.