BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

A group of 38 students of the school, accompanied by teachers, visited Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), — Primary space port of the ISRO, located at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The young scholars indulged in insightful interactions with the brightest luminaries of the ISRO that unveiled the intricate threads of space exploration. A journey into the heart of the Mission Control Centre (MCC) was a revelation. With fervent enthusiasm, the students delved into the workings of countdowns, synchronised across all tracking centres, through a captivating video showcasing the Chandrayan-3 launch. A highlight of the visit was the excursion to the launch pads themselves. The educational voyage concluded with a visit to the ISTRAC centre, the cerebral nucleus of post-launch vehicle tracking.

