BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana

A group of 38 students of the school, accompanied by teachers, visited Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), — Primary space port of the ISRO, located at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The young scholars indulged in insightful interactions with the brightest luminaries of the ISRO that unveiled the intricate threads of space exploration. A journey into the heart of the Mission Control Centre (MCC) was a revelation. With fervent enthusiasm, the students delved into the workings of countdowns, synchronised across all tracking centres, through a captivating video showcasing the Chandrayan-3 launch. A highlight of the visit was the excursion to the launch pads themselves. The educational voyage concluded with a visit to the ISTRAC centre, the cerebral nucleus of post-launch vehicle tracking.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...