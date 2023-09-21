BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrates Grandparents' Day

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. Headmistress Ritu Syal delivered the welcome speech. Students participated in different activities. Tiny tots of Nursery presented a show, ‘Grandparents: A salute to our roots’. Little munchkins depicted their love towards their grandparents through various acts, dance performances, gratitude speech and gratitude song. Grandparents took part in musical chairs, shared precious experiences of their life and gave tips for leading a healthy life. The couple dance proved to be the icing on the cake. Tiny tots of Nursery and UKG classes prepared gratitude card and LKG kids took part in ‘Artsy Crafty models of Grandparents’. Principal DP Guleria addressed the gathering and stated that “grandparents are voices of the past and the door to the future”.