BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri

A ‘Mango Mania’ was organised to teach kids about the ‘King of Fruits’. Teachers talked about the nutritious value of the fruit. They told students that mangoes are a good source of fibre, antioxidants and vitamin C, which supports the immune system and reduces the risk of heart disease. Students were asked to bring mango juice or mango slices in their tiffins. The children even wore yellow attire and enjoyed the activity with enthusiasm.
