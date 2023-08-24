BCM School, Basant City, Pakhowal Road

The school celebrated Independence Day. The event commenced with the words of wisdom by school manager Dr Prem Kumar. The students were dressed in Tricolour clothing and the school was decorated with national flags. Our little munchkins delivered speeches and poems, showcasing their love for the country and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. The highlight of the event was the cultural programme, where the students performed various dances. The little ones also showcased their skills by role play of freedom fighters. The event concluded with Principal JP Singh’s motivational speech.