BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

The school organised a career guidance session for the students of Class IX and XI in the school auditorium. Prabal Moudgil from Wonder School, Chandigarh, highlighted many unexplored career options and told the students about world-class colleges and universities. He conducted many activities, cited examples and narrated stories to bring home the idea of choosing right career for joyful, satisfactory and prosperous life. The students asked questions during the query session. Principal DP Guleria asked the students to remain cautious while making career choices and thanked the resource person.
