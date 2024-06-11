BCM School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana

A comprehensive ‘CBSE Workshop on Learning Outcomes and Pedagogy’ was organised at the school. The workshop aimed to enhance the teaching skills and methodologies of the educators, aligning them with the latest educational standards and practices. The resource persons for the workshop were Dr Vandana Shahi, Principal of BCM School, Basant Avenue, and Gurbhej Singh Nagi, Principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana. Their sessions provided invaluable insights into effective teaching strategies and the importance of clear learning outcomes in the educational process. School Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma shared his thoughts on the significance of continuous professional development for teachers. The workshop was a significant step towards empowering teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to enhance their instructional practices, ultimately benefiting the students and the overall academic atmosphere of the school. The event met with enthusiastic participation from the teaching staff, who appreciated the opportunity to learn from distinguished experts in the field.

