BCM School, Sector 32 A, Ludhiana

At Satish Dhawan Space Centre, 40 students from the school, accompanied by three faculty members, immersed themselves in the practical intricacies of rocket launching and witnessed the extraordinary journey to the ISRO and beyond. The highlight of the trip was the awe-inspiring assembly and launch of space vehicles, where students had the opportunity to witness the marvels of space technology. The ISRO tour bus added extra excitement, providing an immersive experience that deepened their understanding of space exploration. Principal DP Guleria expressed pride in the students’ participation and commended the dedicated faculty members for their efforts in conducting the educational excursion.

#ISRO