Beating the heat with chhabeel

‘Chhabeel Day’ was celebrated at G.G.S.V.M, Ratwara Sahib. Sweet water was served in the school on 'Parent-Teacher Meet' to provide relief from the scorching heat. The chhabeel was also organised to remember the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev ji. Director of the school Jaswant Singhwhile explaining the importance of chhabeel inspired the students to follow the path of love, peace and service of humanity.
