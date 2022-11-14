Best hope for future

How rightly it is said that " Children are the world's valuable resource and best hope for the future '.

We must not underestimate the power of modern children who have a unique vision and dreams .

Children today are full of creativity and curiosity which makes them able to change the world. They have that zeal, strength and determination to prove themselves.

Gone are the days when parents used to spoon feed their children even when they were in their teens.

Today’s teenager is smart and understands technology. They leave no stone unturned to meet their mission in life. They very well understand that life is not a roller coaster and it is all about sweat and struggles.

The elders need to keep these curious minds ignited and must answer their queries in all possible ways because if a youngster gives up on his ideas and dream may cost us a progressive brain which could have brought a significant change in the development of nation.

Youngsters are keen to spread their love. They set their own standards and stick to them. Small acts of kindness are so important and have a way of making the world a nicer place.

Youth can make the world better by conserving nature. When one kid does something that is right and good, other kids will see it and may decide to do right.

Other parents may see that the child is doing right and decide to teach their offspring to do righ. Youngsters can influence the people around and make the world a better place.

We as children can also make the world a better place by spreading love and harmony for people of all faiths, castes and religions. Educated youngsters can improve lives in so many ways. It can lead to better health, empowerment and employment. It can help to build a more peaceful world.

Their stubbornness of pursuing dreams can take the nation to the height of success.

Here I would like to share the example of an inspiring person. Param Jaggi is a young inventor who changed the world through his passion for environment. When he was just 16 years old, he created the Algae Mobile — a device that can convert carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles into oxygen. There are so many opportunities in today’s world and if children are educated properly then there is no doubt that they can change the world. So let’s not put them in shackles rather provide them wings to fly in the vast sky of opportunities..

Acshun Kwatra, Class VIII, D.C Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh