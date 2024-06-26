Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala

International Yoga Day was celebrated at thee school. A group yoga session was organised by the school for teachers and students, in which students and teachers from nursery to Class XII participated enthusiastically. School Principal Dr Vipin Jishta, while highlighting the welfare benefits of yoga and its holistic approach towards health, said steady control over the senses and mind is called yoga. The purpose of yoga is to develop conscience, awareness, self-regulation and higher consciousness in a person, hence “we should adopt yoga regularly in our life”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...