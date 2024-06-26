Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, Dharamsala

International Yoga Day was celebrated at thee school. A group yoga session was organised by the school for teachers and students, in which students and teachers from nursery to Class XII participated enthusiastically. School Principal Dr Vipin Jishta, while highlighting the welfare benefits of yoga and its holistic approach towards health, said steady control over the senses and mind is called yoga. The purpose of yoga is to develop conscience, awareness, self-regulation and higher consciousness in a person, hence “we should adopt yoga regularly in our life”.

#Dharamsala