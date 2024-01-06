‘Bhajan Sankirtan’ programme at Delhi Public School, Karnal

The school welcomed New Year with fabulous, religious and spiritual ‘Bhajan Sankirtan’ programme (spiritual musical session) on its lush green campus under the guidance of Pro Vice-Chairperson Swati Aggarwal. Singer Sanjeev Bishnoi filled the ambience with spiritual fervour with his melodious bhajans in praise of Shri Banke Bihari and Radhavallabh. All staff members attended the blissful programme and embraced the magical ‘sankirtan’ programme as it filled their hearts with divinity. Former Principal DK Tyagi joined the school as Director and embarked on the new journey by extending his New Year wishes to the school staff. Principal Dr Suman Madan shared her heartfelt New Year wishes with everyone present.
