Bharat Bharati Sen Sec School, Kullu

Freshers' Day was celebrated at the school for Class XI students by welcoming them in to the school. They were welcomed by Class XII. An event where freshers are not only given a chance to exhibit their talents but also made to feel comfortable and adapt to the new surroundings. The event was graced by cchool Principal Dr Niranjan Dev Sharma and Administrator Pratima Sharma. A series of performances were put up by both host and guest classes. It was a fiesta consisting of dance, games, fashion show and singing performances. The Principal distributed prizes to the winners in different categories and appreciated their efforts for making the event a memorable one.