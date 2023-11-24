Bharat Bharati Senior Secondary School, Kullu

Arjun Thakur, a Class XII Arts student, has been selected for the U-19 National Level Chess Competition after performing excellently in the state-level school chess competition. Earlier, on the basis of his excellent performance in the district level in a competition held in Gadsa, Arjun was selected for the state level competition held at Una. Earlier, in U-14, school students Adrito Bisht and Vardaan Thakur were selected for the state level chess competition. Expressing happiness over the achievement of Arjun Thakur, Principal of the school, Dr. Niranjan Dev Sharma, said that Arjun is a brilliant student and his achievement has brought glory to the entire district.

#Bharat #Chess #Kullu