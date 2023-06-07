Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath, Kangra

Sanidhya Sood of the school has secured second position in Himachal Pradesh in PAT exam conducted by the state Technical Education Board. He secured 487 marks out of 600. The exam had negative marking pattern.
