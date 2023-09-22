Bharti Vidyapeeth School, Baijnath

Two girl students of the school won gold and silver medals in the Himachal Pradesh Inter-State School Shooting Championship organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Rifle Association at Shimla. Both students have now been selected for the national-level competition. Sejal Rana won the gold medal by finishing first in the 10 metre air pistol in the sub youth category. Aanchal Rana won the silver medal by securing the second position in the youth category in 10 metre air pistol. School Director Navneet Dogra congratulated both students and their parents.

