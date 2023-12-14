Bhartiya Bhasha Diwas observed at PM Shri K V Dharamsala Cantt

‘Bhartiya Bhasha Diwas’ was celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subramanya Bharati at the school. The Government of India proposed to celebrate the birthday of the famous Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswamy Subramaniam Bharati as Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav. Therefore, as per the instructions of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav was organised in the school from September 28, 2023 to December 11, 2023 in which various activities were organised. School Principal, Pushpa Sharma motivated the students to participate in related activities. The objective of celebrating Bhasha Utsav is to expose students to Indian languages and encourage them to learn other Indian languages as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. The students presented the objectives of celebrating Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav in the form of a speech, dance and singing performances. Students also came to school dressed in regional attire and wished the parents in their respective languages. Classes I to IX set up Bhasha stalls related to different languages Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Rajasthani, Dogri and explained the characteristics of the languages and related cultural facts. Teacher-Parent meeting was also organised for classes VI to VIII. At the end, parents of the students participated in a ‘Signature Campaign’ by signing in their respective languages.

#Dharamsala