Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantonment

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Mothers of students of Nursery to Class II were invited to be the part of the colourful celebration. The chief guest was Vibha Mahajan, Principal of Lord Krishna Public School. The aim of the celebration was to provide an opportunity to the students to express their love, respect, appreciation and gratitude towards their mothers. An array of activities, like ‘Musical Bonanza’ and ‘Best Out of Waste Competition’, were organised for mothers. Mothers participated enthusiastically and winner mothers got prizes. Mothers were also felicitated with various titles like ‘Best Dressed’, ‘Smiling Face’, ‘Punctuality’, ‘Fashion Icon’. The school was perfectly adorned on the theme by art and craft teacher Durgesh.

