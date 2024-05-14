Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantonment

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school. Mothers of students of Nursery to Class II were invited to be the part of the colourful celebration. The chief guest was Vibha Mahajan, Principal of Lord Krishna Public School. The aim of the celebration was to provide an opportunity to the students to express their love, respect, appreciation and gratitude towards their mothers. An array of activities, like ‘Musical Bonanza’ and ‘Best Out of Waste Competition’, were organised for mothers. Mothers participated enthusiastically and winner mothers got prizes. Mothers were also felicitated with various titles like ‘Best Dressed’, ‘Smiling Face’, ‘Punctuality’, ‘Fashion Icon’. The school was perfectly adorned on the theme by art and craft teacher Durgesh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...