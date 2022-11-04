Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt.

Festival of Lights, "Diwali" was celebrated at the school and activities like candle decoration, diya decoration,thali decoration and rangoli making were organised. Students of classes I to XII participated in all these activities. Students' stunning creations made of eco-friendly decoration material were a treat for the eyes.The Principal Munish Jain applauded the endeavours of the students and wished all a "Happy and Safe Diwali".
