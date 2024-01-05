Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrates Annual Parents’ Day

The school celebrated Annual Parents’ Day on December 28 and 29, 2023. Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal Vineeta Arora, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, Inderpreet Kaur, Vice-Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Suparna Bansal, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya Junior, Kunika Sharma, Vice-Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, Ramneek Kaur attended the function.

It was a day dedicated to the parent community of the school, to honour their unconditional love, unwavering support, their selflessness and the unspoken bond that forms the cornerstone of the children’s existence.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by cultural extravaganza that comprised myriad performances replete with foot-tapping music, dazzling dances and enactments.

The school orchestra brought the stage to life with an impressive ensemble of musical instruments played by students, showcasing musical finesse and team work. The incredible mime performed on the thought provoking theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ transported the audience into to a realm where creativity unleashed the power of silence. A spectacular dance performance ‘Krishna Leela’ showcased Lord Krishna’s lovable childhood antics. Serving a slice of future was a sci fi play titled ‘The Book That Saved the Earth’ by Claire Boiko. The expressive choreography and emotive storytelling of the dance drama ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ paid homage to the valiant Rani Lakshmi Bai.

While the mellifluous rendition of English songs by the school choir left the parents spellbound, the qawwali ‘Covid ki kuch khatti meethi yaadein’ reminiscing the struggles and laments of the students as well as teachers during pandemic, had the audience in splits. The Punjabi play, ‘Wehra shagnaan da’ explored the theme of embracing and celebrating the birth of a girl child. The storyline’s emotional rollercoaster ride, the mellifluous songs and zesty dances were soaked in the traditional hues of Punjab.

The ebullient disco dancers from the Bhavan’s Special Cell took everyone aboard the metro to retro, teleporting one and all to the golden era of Bollywood.

As the curtains drew on this grand show, each participant and parent went back with memories to cherish for a long time. The exhilarating programme concluded with the national anthem.