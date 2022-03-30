Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh ranked first in day schools in city

Chandigarh, March 30
Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, a renowned institution in the Tricity that is known for its holistic education and exceptional academics has been ranked the Best Day School in Chandigarh in the 2022 rankings by Career 360.
This recognition is in line with Bhavan’s penchant for exceptional education in both the scholastic and non-scholastic areas.
Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated the team of teachers and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal, thanking them for their significant role each in this stupendous success. Under the mentorship of Chairman Padmashri R. K. Saboo and the management comprising several erudite members of the Tricity, the school has risen from strength to strength over the years. The school was recently ranked first in the country in Academic Reputation and fifth in the country in Leadership & Management Quality in the 2021-22 rankings by Education World.
