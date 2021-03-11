Bhavan Vidyalaya (Junior Wing), Sector 33, Chandigarh

‘Snack with a Healthy Pack’— salad-making competition was organised for students of classes IV and V. The aim was to encourage children to develop healthy eating habits. The students participated enthusiastically and showcased their culinary skills by making healthy and scrumptious salads. The presentation of the salads was very creative and impressive. Raavi Sehgal and Ayush Khanna of Class V shared the first position. Tiesha and Poshita Ira Java of Class IV bagged the second position, followed by Yashasvi Puri of Class IV and Kaashvi Mahajan of Class V at the third position. Paarth Mehrotra of Class IV was awarded the consolation prize.
